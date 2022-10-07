Robinson will start Friday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
With the majority of Miami's regulars sidelined, Robinson will get the start at shooting guard. He's joined by Gabe Vincent, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson.
