Robinson had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 20 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After hardly playing in Game 1, Robinson has averaged 14.0 points on 50 percent shooting from deep over the past five matchups. He failed to connect on a couple of wide-open chances to give Miami the lead late in the fourth quarter, but he's still been a solid offensive weapon for the Heat this series and figures to have a sizable bench role during Game 7 on Monday.