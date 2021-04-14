Robinson scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Suns.

The third-year guard has become one of the most consistent long-range specialists in the league. Robinson has drained at least three three-pointers in 10 straight games, averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 threes, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists over that stretch with a stunning 51.7 percent success rate from beyond the arc.