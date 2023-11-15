Robinson closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 win over the Hornets.

Making his third consecutive start, Robinson came through for those who streamed him for three-pointers and offered atypical production in other categories. The rebounding and defensive numbers in particular likely won't stick for Robinson, but he's finding his shooting rhythm in Miami's offense since moving into the starting five in place of Tyler Herro (ankle). Through his first three games on the top unit, Robinson is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.7 assists and 3.0 triples while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor.