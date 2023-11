Robinson closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 win over the Hornets.

Making his third consecutive start, Robinson boomed for a versatile performance. Coming off a 26-point effort Sunday, Robinson's back-to-back games with at least 18 points marks the first such occasion since January of 2022. He's finding rhythm in Miami's offense without Tyler Herro (ankle).