Robinson posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 victory on the road against the 76ers.

Robinson has been a force from beyond the arc this month, hitting 3.9 threes per game at a ridiculous 47.6 percent. He's taken on a bigger role than expected as the Heat have dealt with a myriad of injuries, resulting in him averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds across 32.9 minutes in December.