Heat's Duncan Robinson: Still on fire from three
Robinson posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 victory on the road against the 76ers.
Robinson has been a force from beyond the arc this month, hitting 3.9 threes per game at a ridiculous 47.6 percent. He's taken on a bigger role than expected as the Heat have dealt with a myriad of injuries, resulting in him averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds across 32.9 minutes in December.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.