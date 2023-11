Robinson logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-124 loss to the Bucks.

Robinson returned to lineup after missing the previous two games with a thumb injury, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of six Heat players with a double-digit point total in the losing effort. Robinson has surpassed double figures in scoring in 11 games this season.