Robinson played 23 minutes off the bench and provided 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Robinson provided a spark off the bench for the Heat, leading the team in scoring behind Kendrick Nunn's 25 points. The returns of Jimmy Butler (personal) and Dion Waiters (suspension) will take away minutes from Robinson, however more strong performances could lead to steady minutes off the bench even with rookies Tyler Herro and Nunn already playing key roles to begin the season.