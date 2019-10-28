Heat's Duncan Robinson: Strong scoring off bench
Robinson played 23 minutes off the bench and provided 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Robinson provided a spark off the bench for the Heat, leading the team in scoring behind Kendrick Nunn's 25 points. The returns of Jimmy Butler (personal) and Dion Waiters (suspension) will take away minutes from Robinson, however more strong performances could lead to steady minutes off the bench even with rookies Tyler Herro and Nunn already playing key roles to begin the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...