Robinson only had five points (2-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Robinson was coming off three straight games with at least 15 points but his shot wasn't falling in this one, and his stat line suffered because of that. Robinson's fantasy upside lives and dies with his scoring numbers and shooting percentages, so this was clearly an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible.