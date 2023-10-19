Robinson recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 preseason loss to the Nets.

Robinson delivered a decent stat line considering he played 23 minutes, and while the shooting woes in preseason aren't something that should be taken seriously, it's worth noting that Robinson's value lives and dies in what he can accomplish as a shooter. He knocked down just 32.8 percent of his threes during the 2022-23 regular season, and that figure has plummeted to just 24 percent across four preseason contests.