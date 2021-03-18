Robinson had 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 loss at Memphis.

The 26-year-old entered Wednesday's contest shooting 46.4 percent from deep over the past three games, but he was unable to find his shot against the Grizzlies. Robinson will attempt to rediscover his form in Friday's matchup with the Pacers.