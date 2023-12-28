Robinson (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson was considered questionable for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up for the shorthanded Heat against Golden State. With Kyle Lowry (soreness), Jimmy Butler (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) all sidelined, Robinson could see increased run Thursday.
