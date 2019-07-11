Robinson furnished 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during the Heat's 90-87 loss to the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

Robinson struggled with efficiency, but his aggressive play helped lead him to a strong final line overall. The 25-year-old has averaged a solid 15.3 points (on 45.0 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.0 minutes over four games in Las Vegas, but he'll presumably remain relatively far down the depth chart at both shooting guard and small forward to open training camp. It's worth noting Robinson also put together an impressive G League stint in 2018, averaging 21.4 points (on 51.4 percent shooting, including 48.3 percent from three-point range), 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 36.9 minutes (33 games).