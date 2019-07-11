Heat's Duncan Robinson: Supplies 13 points in loss
Robinson furnished 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during the Heat's 90-87 loss to the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Robinson struggled with efficiency, but his aggressive play helped lead him to a strong final line overall. The 25-year-old has averaged a solid 15.3 points (on 45.0 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.0 minutes over four games in Las Vegas, but he'll presumably remain relatively far down the depth chart at both shooting guard and small forward to open training camp. It's worth noting Robinson also put together an impressive G League stint in 2018, averaging 21.4 points (on 51.4 percent shooting, including 48.3 percent from three-point range), 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 36.9 minutes (33 games).
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...