Robinson contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Wizards.

Robinson struggled over Miami's first five games of the campaign, averaging 10.4 points on 42.6 percent shooting with minimal complementary stats. However, the sixth-year shooting guard was a big contributor in Friday's victory, leading the Heat's reserves in scoring on the strength of a 4-for-8 performance from beyond the arc. Robinson also finished with a season-high six dimes after he had totaled just five assists over his first five contests. The Michigan product hasn't lacked for opportunity this season -- he's played at least 21 minutes in each game thus far -- but he'll need to have more performances like Friday's to emerge as a reliable fantasy asset.