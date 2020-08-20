Robinson posted 24 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's Game 2 win over the Pacers.

After struggling in Game 1, posting just six points, Robinson bounced back in a big way, leading the Heat in scoring on the way to a 2-0 series lead over the Pacers. The performance marked the seventh time this season that Robinson has hit at least seven triples.