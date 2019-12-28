Heat's Duncan Robinson: Three-point showcase Friday
Robinson finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Pacers.
Robinson caught fire from the perimeter, hitting six triples in the victory. He continues to have value across most formats despite his limited offerings. The playing time is there on most nights and he is a great fit for the Heat offense. As long as you aren't chasing defensive stats, Robinson is a must-roster player.
