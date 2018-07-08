Heat's Duncan Robinson: Thrives in Vegas Summer League loss
Robinson provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during the Heat's 110-84 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The undrafted former Wolverine has demonstrated some offensive upside in summer league play thus far, with Saturday serving as the latest example. Robinson's scoring total paced the Heat on the afternoon, with his proficiency from distance playing a large role in his success. If he can continue churning out the same caliber of production, Robinson could be on his way to a training camp invite at a minimum.
