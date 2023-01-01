Robinson closed Saturday's 126-123 win over the Jazz with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

Robinson failed to score in double-digits for the fourth straight game, continuing what has been a forgettable season thus far. Despite his sizeable contract, Robinson has basically become an emergency option for the Heat whenever they are down on troops. He is well outside the top 300 in standard formats, meaning even those in deeper leagues should be looking elsewhere for their production.