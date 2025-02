Robinson (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

This is an expected update, considering Robinson was tabbed as probable with a hip injury Wednesday. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.4 threes in 29.7 minutes through his last eight contests.