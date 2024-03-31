Robinson (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the first time since March 18. Robinson was on a heater before his injury, averaging 16.0 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 14 consecutive starts. Robinson may face some limitations during his return but is expected to start at shooting guard, as Miami remains without Tyler Herro (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Josh Richardson (shoulder).