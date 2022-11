Robinson (hand) will be available for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Robinson was one of several Heat players on the injury report Sunday, but he's been cleared to play after missing Friday's game against Washington with a sprained right hand. Two seasons ago, Robinson was considered one of the best shooters in the league, but he's completely fallen off of a cliff since then and is hitting only 30.4 percent of his threes thus far in 2022-23.