Robinson (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play after missing the last two games due to a thumb injury. Before the injury, the sharpshooter averaged 20.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds over his previous six appearances. Robinson should have plenty of usage on his plate with Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined.