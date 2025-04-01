Robinson (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Robinson will miss a fifth straight game for the Heat as he deals with a back issue. Miami will likely turn to Kyle Anderson, Pelle Larsson and Alec Burks to shoulder the load in the sharpshooter's absence.
