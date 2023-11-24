Robinson (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Knicks and is considered day-to-day, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson's MRI results didn't reveal anything significant, but he'll still miss his first game of the season Friday, and his status for Saturday's matchup in Brooklyn is also in question. In Robinson's absence, Josh Richardson, Caleb Martin and Kevin Love are candidates for increased roles.
