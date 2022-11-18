Robinson is out for Friday's game versus the Wizards with a right hand sprain and is considered day-to-day, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson is one of nine Heat players on the injury report for Friday's game. The 28-year-old's absence will likely open up extended minutes for Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and potentially Jamal Cain. Robinson's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
