Robinson (finger) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson is nearly a month removed from undergoing surgery to his fractured index finger on his right hand. He was initially expected to miss around four weeks, but the team hasn't provided a concrete update since. The sharpshooter was spotted doing some limited on-court work last week, but he wasn't using his right hand and had his injured finger in a splint. Robinson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Pacers, so he'll have a couple of opportunities to practice before Miami has to update his injury designation again.