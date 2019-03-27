Wade supplied 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 104-99 loss to the Magic.

Though his career is winding down, Wade hasn't taken a back seat in the Heat rotation while the team chases down a playoff spot. He's now played 25 or more minutes in five of the past six contests while averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.2 steals per game. So long as Miami remains in the thick of the playoff race, Wade should make for a worthy roster option in most formats.