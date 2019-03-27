Heat's Dwyane Wade: Another huge line off bench
Wade supplied 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 104-99 loss to the Magic.
Though his career is winding down, Wade hasn't taken a back seat in the Heat rotation while the team chases down a playoff spot. He's now played 25 or more minutes in five of the past six contests while averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.2 steals per game. So long as Miami remains in the thick of the playoff race, Wade should make for a worthy roster option in most formats.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...