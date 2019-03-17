Heat's Dwyane Wade: Available to play Sunday
Wade (hip) is available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Wade's status is a bit of a surprise after he was listed as doubtful prior to the game. It's unclear how much of a role he'll have and it seems likely that he'll see fewer minutes than usual while working through his injury.
