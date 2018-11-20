Heat's Dwyane Wade: Back in lineup Tuesday
Wade (personal) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, David Wilson of The Miami Herald reports.
Wade has missed the last eight games while on paternity leave, but his extended absence will officially come to a close Tuesday. Given that Wade has been away from the team for so long, expect him to play a fairly limited role off the bench against Brooklyn.
