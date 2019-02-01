Heat's Dwyane Wade: Back on injury report
Wade (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade was originally removed from the injury report Thursday as it appeared as though the veteran was cleared to play Friday. Instead, Wade is back on the injury report listed as probable and though it's most likely just a pre-cautionary action taken by the team, there's still a chance that Wade will miss his second straight contest.
