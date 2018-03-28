Heat's Dwyane Wade: Blocks four shots in victory
Wade compiled 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, four blocks, two rebounds and one assist in just 17 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over the Cavaliers.
Wade was limited to just 17 minutes Tuesday but still produced a season-high four blocks to go with 12 points. He has long been regarded as one of the best ever shot-blocking guards and this was evident with this vintage performance. The Heat are going to be cautious with his playing time as they prepare for the playoffs which does limit his upside. He is still ok to own in standard leagues but chances are he is going to have some quiet games leading up to the end of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...