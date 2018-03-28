Wade compiled 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, four blocks, two rebounds and one assist in just 17 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over the Cavaliers.

Wade was limited to just 17 minutes Tuesday but still produced a season-high four blocks to go with 12 points. He has long been regarded as one of the best ever shot-blocking guards and this was evident with this vintage performance. The Heat are going to be cautious with his playing time as they prepare for the playoffs which does limit his upside. He is still ok to own in standard leagues but chances are he is going to have some quiet games leading up to the end of the fantasy season.