Heat's Dwyane Wade: Cleared to play
Wade (elbow) will play Friday against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade was listed as questionable due to a bruised elbow, but it won't keep him out of Friday's clash. He's averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds over his last five contests.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...