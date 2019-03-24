Wade scored a team-high 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Wizards.

The 37-year-old may be retiring after this season, but Wade clearly still has something left in the tank -- he's scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter to carry the Heat to a key victory, and he's supplied double-digit points in nine straight contests. With Miami clinging to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, don't be surprised if the team's heart and soul continues to come up big down the stretch.