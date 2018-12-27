Wade tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 106-104 loss to the Raptors.

Wade has offered steady production of late in his role as one of the Heat's top scoring threats on the second unit. Over his past six appearances, Wade has hit double-digit points each time while averaging 3.6 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointer per contest.