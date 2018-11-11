Heat's Dwyane Wade: Could miss another week
Wade (personal) may be away from the team for at least another week, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Wade told reporters that he wants to stay home with his newborn child for another week, meaning he'd likely be unavailable at least until Nov. 18 against the Lakers. More news on the status of his return should come to light in the near future. The Heat will continue to be thin in the frontcourt until Wade rejoins the squad.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?