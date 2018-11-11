Wade (personal) may be away from the team for at least another week, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Wade told reporters that he wants to stay home with his newborn child for another week, meaning he'd likely be unavailable at least until Nov. 18 against the Lakers. More news on the status of his return should come to light in the near future. The Heat will continue to be thin in the frontcourt until Wade rejoins the squad.

