Heat's Dwyane Wade: Could play Friday
Wade (hamstring) could make his return Friday against Oklahoma City, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Wade was initially listed as out for what would be his fifth straight absence, but the veteran was able to go through shootaround Friday morning, and coach Erik Spoelstra said there's a chance he could play. Look for a more definitive update as game-time draws nearer.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...