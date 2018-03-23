Wade (hamstring) could make his return Friday against Oklahoma City, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Wade was initially listed as out for what would be his fifth straight absence, but the veteran was able to go through shootaround Friday morning, and coach Erik Spoelstra said there's a chance he could play. Look for a more definitive update as game-time draws nearer.

