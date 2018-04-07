Wade totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-98 loss to the Knicks.

Wade was back after missing the last game due to a wrist injury. He saw just 19 minutes of game time due to the nature of the scoreline, producing very little in that time. Although he is going to be getting minutes down the stretch, he is a risky play in any format and while the Heat seems to like having him on the floor, he doesn't seem to compliment the flow of the team. He is probably best left alone except in deeper formats.