Heat's Dwyane Wade: Disappointing in return Friday
Wade totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-98 loss to the Knicks.
Wade was back after missing the last game due to a wrist injury. He saw just 19 minutes of game time due to the nature of the scoreline, producing very little in that time. Although he is going to be getting minutes down the stretch, he is a risky play in any format and while the Heat seems to like having him on the floor, he doesn't seem to compliment the flow of the team. He is probably best left alone except in deeper formats.
More News
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out with wrist injury•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Inefficient Saturday in loss•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will play Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Expects to play through migraine Thursday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....