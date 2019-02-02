Wade had seven points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 118-102 loss to the Thunder.

Wade returned to the rotation following a one-game absence with knee soreness and swiped a season high steal total. Wade wasn't particularly efficient offensively, struggling with his shot while committing three turnovers. His best days are behind him, but he remains a capable statistical contributor and finished the month of January averaging 5.3 dimes per game.