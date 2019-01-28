Heat's Dwyane Wade: Double-double in Sunday's win
Wade pitched in 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 win over the Knicks.
Wade matched his season high in assists while producing a double-double for the second time in the last five games. He had only one double-double through his first 34 appearances this season, so those shouldn't be expected on a regular basis. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old guard remains a quality option across all formats, and he's averaging a career high in made threes per game (1.2) while connecting on a career-best 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.
