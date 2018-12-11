Wade pitched in 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Despite a ragged shooting night, Wade found his way to a stellar stat line thanks in large part to a combination of elevated usage and strong work as a facilitator. The 36-year-old has been particularly productive since returning from an eight-game paternity leave, but Monday's effort marked his first double-double of the campaign, which fittingly unfolded in his final matchup against close friend LeBron James. The main blemish on a memorable night was his miss on a would-be game-tying fadeaway jumper in the closing seconds, but Wade remains a steady source of production for both the Heat and fantasy owners.