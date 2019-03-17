Heat's Dwyane Wade: Downgraded to doubtful
Wade (hip) is considered doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade injured his hip in Friday's game against the Bucks. Though the injury isn't thought to be serious it will likely keep him out Sunday, with Rodney McGruder figuring to see extra minutes if Wade is held out.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...