Wade compiled 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 29 minutes Monday against the Celtics.

Wade unsurprisingly put up yet another solid performance off the bench, leading the Heat reserves with 17 points. With just over a week remaining in the regular season, the veteran has shown no signs of slowing down. Wade is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 66 contests on the year.