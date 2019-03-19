Wade finished with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Heat's win over the Thunder on Monday.

Wade finished just behind Goran Dragic (26) for the team lead in scoring in Momday's win over the Thunder. Averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in his final season, Wade is still a viable fantasy option with big-game upside.