Heat's Dwyane Wade: Drops 25 points on Thunder
Wade finished with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Heat's win over the Thunder on Monday.
Wade finished just behind Goran Dragic (26) for the team lead in scoring in Momday's win over the Thunder. Averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in his final season, Wade is still a viable fantasy option with big-game upside.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.