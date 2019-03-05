Wade finished Monday's game against the Hawks with 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 31 minutes.

Wade put up 17 attempts for the second time in the last five contests, and he's drained 10 shots in each of those games. The Marquette product still appears to have plenty left in the tank, as he's posted averages of 16.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over his previous five matchups.