Heat's Dwyane Wade: Drops team-high 25 points
Wade delivered 25 points (8-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 victory over the Clippers.
Playing in his 1000th career game, Wade turned back the clock for the under-manned Heat, scoring a team-high 25 points including a season-high five three-pointers. The Heat ran with basically an eight-man rotation which allowed Wade to see some additional playing time. Nights like this will likely make some owners run to the waivers to pick him up. This performance needs to put into context though as both Goran Dragic (rest) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) were out. Tyler Johnson (hip) also left early. What happens next remains to be seen so owners should tread carefully before dropping someone to grab Wade.
