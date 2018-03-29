Heat's Dwyane Wade: Expects to play through migraine Thursday
Wade sat out morning shootaround with a migraine, but is still expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Bulls.
Despite the fact that Wade is expected to play, fantasy owners will still want to monitor his status up until tip-off to make sure he's in the lineup. That said, even if Wade does play, he likely won't be the most reliable DFS option considering his fluctuations in playing time of late. Over his last three games, he's logged 17, 27 and 20 minutes, respectively.
