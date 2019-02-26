Heat's Dwyane Wade: Fills box score in Monday's loss
Wade chipped in 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.
Wade posted an awful field goal percentage but filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category except threes. Moreover, he matched season highs in steals and blocks. The 37-year-old veteran delivers the occasional dud, but he's been offering extremely well-rounded stat lines here in February.
