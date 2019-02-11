Wade (back) furnished 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Heat's 120-118 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Wade was right back out there for his usual allotment of minutes after taking a hard fall in Sacramento on Friday night. The veteran was still reportedly dealing with some back soreness, which appeared to affect his shooting. However, Wade made up for any offensive shortfall with an excellent night as a facilitator, posting his second-highest assist total of the campaign. The 16-year veteran has been solid in that category throughout the season, leading to his best average figure in dimes (4.4) since the 2015-16 season.