Wade (hamstring) will warm up with the intent to play for Friday's contest against the Thunder but would see limited action if cleared, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

It appears Wade and the team don't want to overdo it and risk re-injury, so if he ends up seeing the floor, he won't play his usual role in the mid-20s. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories