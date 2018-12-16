Heat's Dwyane Wade: Good to go Sunday
Wade (undisclosed) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Pelicans, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Wade was held out of Friday's matchup due to general soreness, but the Marquette product will be ready to take the court in New Orleans. He's averaging 13.1 points along with 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his previous seven games.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...